Jake Paul Hits Saudi Arabia For Logan's Crown Jewel Match, WWE Debut?

Jake Paul is fresh off beating Anderson Silva ... but could he actually help his brother, Logan, come away with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, too?!?!

It certainly looks like a possibility ... with the Problem Child touching down in Saudi Arabia for the Maverick's huge Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns!

It's a huge moment for Logan -- it's just his third WWE fight ever ... and he's going up against one of the greatest wrestlers in the promotion's history, who's currently the longest-reigning Universal Champion ever.

There have been rumblings Jake could make a surprise debut if Logan runs into trouble ... which would certainly be electric.

But, RR wouldn't be alone -- the Usos are also reportedly slated to be in attendance for the event.

TMZ Sports previously spoke with Logan AND Jake about the possibility of joining forces in the WWE ... and they both loved the idea.

Roman has previously talked about their abilities as well ... praising the two for what they've been able to do in their respective careers.