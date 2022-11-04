Kanye West Responds to Drake's 'Her Loss' Diss, Wants Peace

Drake is firing a direct shot at Kanye West on his new album, saying there was no love gained between them following their 2021 reunion concert -- but, in an odd twist, Ye is reacting calmly, saying he wants no more beef.

On Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" track "Circo Loco" ... Drake revisits their L.A. concert with the line, "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that for J. Prince/Bitch, I did it for the mob ties."

He further spits in the face of their alleged reconciliation with the verse ... "And I never been the one to go apologies/Me, I'd rather hit 'em up one more time."

"Circo Loco" is the same song where Drake questioned the validity of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting ... which has her hot at the moment.

Kanye awoke on Friday, reminding everyone he's praised Drake plenty of times in the past and called for all rappers to stand together against the record labels and bad contracts.

Drake recently inked a deal with Universal Music Group rumored to be around $400 million ... so that rally cry may fall on deaf ears.

On Ye's now-deleted "Drink Champs" episode, he declared Drake the "best rapper ever" ... so he obviously walked away from their concert with much better feelings.

JUST IN: Kanye West says Drake is the greatest rapper EVER‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/8rcm6u3I71 — RapTV (@Rap) October 16, 2022 @Rap

Last December, Rap-A-Lot Records boss J. Prince convinced the 2 rap giants to squash their years of subliminal disses for the Larry Hoover benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Drake's set was later removed from the Amazon playback so yeah, the reunion felt bogus for many fans.