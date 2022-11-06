Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Find Buyer for $3.2 Million Studio City Home
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Unloading Multi-Million Dollar Estate ... For this Home, You Need A Loan!!!
11/6/2022 12:15 AM PT
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song can put the champagne on ice ... because they found a buyer for their Studio City estate.
Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the "Home Alone" star and his actress partner accepted an offer Wednesday on their 5-bedroom home, which they listed for $3,249,000.
The place is 3,711 square feet and it's not a bad place to be home alone ... the backyard has a built-in BBQ and a garden, plus a fire pit, salt water pool and spa.
The primary suite features a walk-in closet, spa and seating area. The modern farmhouse has an open floorplan, with a two-way fireplace in the living room and a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook and eat-in island.
Macaulay and Brenda put the place up for sale last month, after dropping $8 million for Kiefer Sutherland's longtime home in Toluca Lake. They were spotted taking their son trick-or-treating in their new neighborhood on Halloween.
The home was on the market for only 12 days before Macaulay and Brenda accepted an offer.
Craig Knizek of The Agency held Macaulay and Brenda's listing.