Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Find Buyer for $3.2 Million Studio City Home

For this Home, You Need A Loan!!!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song can put the champagne on ice ... because they found a buyer for their Studio City estate.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the "Home Alone" star and his actress partner accepted an offer Wednesday on their 5-bedroom home, which they listed for $3,249,000.

The place is 3,711 square feet and it's not a bad place to be home alone ... the backyard has a built-in BBQ and a garden, plus a fire pit, salt water pool and spa.

The primary suite features a walk-in closet, spa and seating area. The modern farmhouse has an open floorplan, with a two-way fireplace in the living room and a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook and eat-in island.

Macaulay and Brenda put the place up for sale last month, after dropping $8 million for Kiefer Sutherland's longtime home in Toluca Lake. They were spotted taking their son trick-or-treating in their new neighborhood on Halloween.

The home was on the market for only 12 days before Macaulay and Brenda accepted an offer.