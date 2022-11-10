Daniel Snyder, Roger Goodell Sued Over Alleged Interference W/ Sexual Misconduct Probe

Daniel Snyder, Roger Goodell and the NFL have all been sued ... after D.C. attorney general Karl Racine claimed they "colluded" to deceive fans about an investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct that went down for years in the Washington Commanders' org.

Racine announced the suit's filing at a news conference on Thursday ... using stern language while insisting Snyder, Goodell, the NFL and the Commanders all covered up probe findings in order to "protect their profits and their image."

Racine told media members that following his office's own investigation of the Commanders -- which he said included a reviewal of thousands of internal documents produced by the team and the league -- "clear wrongdoing and violations of D.C. residents' consumer rights" were found.

Yet, Racine claimed Goodell, Snyder and other officials lied about the findings ... accusing them of "secretly" entering into an agreement in order to protect everyone involved.

"Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within his organization," Racine said in announcing the suit, "he encouraged it and he participated in it."

As we previously reported, Snyder and the Commanders had been accused of wrongdoing for over a decade by multiple ex-employees.

The league said it investigated it all, and ultimately fined the team $10 million.

Following the penalty, Snyder said the org. would be making sweeping and progressive changes, including naming his wife, Tanya, the new co-CEO.

Racine clearly believes more should have been done ... and as part of the suit, is seeking "financial penalties" as well as a court order to force the NFL to release the findings of their probe into the Commanders.