Jason Momoa Says He's Not Cutting Out Pork, Despite Adopting Wild Pig

Jason Momoa and his new four-legged pal are gonna have some major philosophical differences, we think -- because Jason's still eating pork after adopting a wild pig.

We got the actor outside Jimmy Kimmel's show Wednesday in Hollywood, and asked if he was considering changing his diet now that he's taken in the little piggy he met while shooting his new Netflix movie, "Slumberland."

His answer can't be too shocking -- keep in mind, Jason admits naming the pig after 2 Hawaiian dishes made with pork ... Lau Lau and Manapua.

He told us why doing away with bacon and the like just isn't an option for him ... at least not now.

Don't get it twisted, Jason's not planning to chow down on his adopted pet ... and he's feeling sorry about not being able to stop eating the little guy's friends.