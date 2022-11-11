Jason Momoa Getting 'Pork' Gift Basket From PETA After Adopting Wild Pig
11/11/2022 4:00 PM PT
Jason Momoa says he's not cutting bacon from his diet, despite adopting a wild pig ... but PETA's lookin' to change his mind, by sending him a gift basket full of piggy alternatives.
PETA tells TMZ ... the company's sending Aquaman a package with staples from the vegan/vegetarian community -- including fakin' bacon, plant-based jerky, sham ham, and pigless pork rinds.
Jason's not just getting food -- the basket's coming with a cute plush pig ... with a message -- "Pigs are friends, not food."
ICYMI, we got Jason in L.A. Wednesday after he posted about his little pig, Manapua ... but told us he's stickin' to his diet as usual -- despite having a new porky pal.
PETA's rep says JM clearly loves his adopted pig, so their team's hoping he'll open himself up to leaving pigs off the table ... after getting a taste for what else is out there.
Ingrid Newkirk, PETA’s Prez, says she has a hunch Jason will turn into the next James Cromwell -- the "Succession" actor who made the switch to veganism long ago, and has been an advocate ever since.