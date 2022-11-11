Tommy Fury Issues Jake Paul Warning Ahead Of Boxing Match On Mayweather Card

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tommy Fury, returning to the squared circle this weekend in Dubai, has a message for rival Jake Paul -- who is expected to be ringside -- you better not step foot in the ring, or else.

23-year-old Fury, a perfect 8-0 as a pro boxer, is the co-main event on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji card ... going down Saturday from Dubai (DAZN PPV). Tommy's taking on Paul Bamba, an American fighter from NYC, who enters the ring with a 5-2 record.

Speaking of entering the ring ... that's something Fury warns Jake he should NOT do.

"I'm not bothered if [Jake's] at ringside, anyone's at ringside. KSI, Jake Paul, whoever's there, I'm not interested cause my full focus is on Paul Bamba and when I beat Paul Bamba and I come through him, then I'll revert my attention to them at ringside. But until then, it's Paul Bamba, he's got my full attention on Sunday night."

"But, if they are there, better not get into the ring after the fight 'cause I'll be nice and warmed up, put it that way," Fury cautioned.

As for the fight ... Tommy says Bamba isn't much of a threat to him.

"Paul Bamba presents a challenge in he's southpaw. But apart from that, that's pretty much it."

"I mean he's knocked a few people out at super middleweight. He's not the biggest light heavyweight that's out there. At the end of the day I've been sparring southpaws this whole camp. I been sparring the best southpaw in the world in Tyson, so there's not a lot that I'm not prepared for."

Of course, Tommy's brother is Tyson Fury ... the best heavyweight fighter in the world, and one of the greatest ever.

"I been sparring Tyson, I been sparring heavyweights, middleweights for speed, I've covered every box, so on fight night, there's no good building it up in the head about something it's not. It's another day in the gym because I've sparred better people than this man."

And, Fury tells us he's pumped to fight on the same card as 50-0 Mayweather ... who's boxing KSI's brother in an exhibition.