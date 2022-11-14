Christian McCaffrey's Mom Caught Dropping F-Bomb Celebrating Son's TD

Christian McCaffrey's mom got a little PG-13 rated while celebrating her son's touchdown on Sunday night -- droppin' a LOUD F-bomb from her seat in a stadium suite!!!

Lisa McCaffrey let the curse word fly in the 4th quarter of San Francisco's big win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium ... after her son ran in a 2-yard, go-ahead TD.

NBC's cameras caught her cheering with family and friends following the score -- and, you can see clear as day, at one point, she hurled out a "F*** yeah!" while partying.

Many on social media noticed it on the game's broadcast ... and loved the authenticity, lauding her for being so candid.

Of course, Lisa and the McCaffreys have had a lot to celebrate when it comes to Christian's career the last few weeks ... because after being traded from the Panthers to the Bay Area, he's now scored three TDs and thrown for one more.