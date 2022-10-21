Christian McCaffrey vs. Jimmy Garoppolo -- Who'd You Rather?!
10/21/2022 10:19 AM PT
The Bay Area just became Bae Area thanks to the Christian McCaffrey trade ... 'cause not only are the San Francisco 49ers a better team -- they got even hotter, too.
The Niners roster features plenty of hunky jocks on their 53-man roster ... and it's no secret sexy 30-year-old quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a fan favorite for more than his football skills.
But Jimmy G might have some competition for the "hottest guy on the team" crown now that McCaffrey, 26, is headin' to town ... so naturally, we have to do a sophisticated study to find out who's REALLY worthy of the title.
While they're certainly both perfect 10s (or should we say 49s), don't start hitting Christian's DMs just yet -- the All-Pro has been with model girlfriend, Olivia Culpo for years ... so he's not on the market.
There might be hope with Jimmy G, though ... 'cause he currently doesn't appear to have a partner.
The Niners are 3-3 and hoping to make a Super Bowl run ... but even if they come up short of their goal, they're still winners in our book.