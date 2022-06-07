Olivia Culpo Pens Mushy Love Note To Christian McCaffrey On Birthday

Olivia Culpo is giving a special shoutout to her man on his 26th birthday ... penning a lovey note for Christian McCaffrey and sharing some steamy shots together.

The 30-year-old model posted a snap of the couple posing in their swimsuits on board a luxurious boat ... with the Pro Bowl running back smoking on a cigar.

"It’s someone’s birthday!!" OC said on Instagram. "I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine."

OC and CMC have been going strong ever since they started going out in public in 2019 ... and they've never shied away from professing their love for each other on their special days.