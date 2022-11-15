Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'

11/15/2022 8:37 AM PT
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever.

The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."

The fight has been cursed since the very beginning -- it was scrapped twice due to issues on Fury's side ... including an injury and trouble getting access to the United States.

The beef reached new heights after Tommy's exhibition fight on Sunday ... when the two jawed back and forth -- and John Fury even ripped his own shirt off and taunted Jake.

After the incident, John told reporters Jake agreed to finally fight Tommy ... and JP followed through on his promise.

Paul -- who's fresh off an impressive win over Anderson Silva -- wants ink to paper ASAP ... saying Fury's team can either agree to the fight in the next week, or lose their opportunity forever.

"Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on," Jake tweeted.

Tommy has yet to respond.

It's worth noting -- Tommy is expecting his first child with fellow "Love Island" star Molly-Mae Hague around the time of the proposed fight ... but Jake claims Fury's camp has assured there won't be any issues this time around.

Tick tock.

