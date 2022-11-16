Woody Fink In 'The Suite Life On Deck' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Matthew Timmons was just 15 years old when he was first cast as Woody Fink -- the curly-haired high school student who does his absolute best embracing his 'different' appearance -- in Disney's sitcom "The Suite Life On Deck" back in 2008.

Timmons was accompanied by Cole Spouse as the smart brother who is into classical music, Cody Martin, Brenda Song as the spoiled, air-headed gal, London Tipton and Dylan Sprouse as the goofball who doesn't take things too seriously, Zack Martin.