DJ Khaled Offering Airbnb Stay with Recreated Legendary Sneaker Closet

DJ Khaled is giving two lucky fans a chance to walk in his shoes -- literally. He's offering a decked-out Airbnb stay that comes with a version of his own sneaker closet!!!

The hip hop mogul is giving away two exclusive one-night stays at a beautiful home in the heart of Miami.

The house has all the bells and whistles, including an outdoor lounge and the obligatory pool. Best part ... it's loaded with some of Khaled's most prized possessions -- sneakers!

Whoever gets the keys will be able to sleep in gym shoe heaven ... Khaled recreated his legendary sneaker closet, and it features a ton of his personal kicks, but not all of them -- he has more than 10,000 pairs.

Guests will also get a pair of We The Best Jordan 5s, a private shopping session at a premiere sneaker store, 305 kicks ... and they'll even get catered dinner from his restaurant, The Licking.

The one-night stay goes down Dec. 5 and 6, and guests will be greeted with a handwritten welcome note from Khaled himself.

Guests only have to pay $11 (a nod to his shoe size) a night for the one-time experience in the 305.