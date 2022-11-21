Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Bryant Seeks TRO Against Alleged Gun-Obsessed Stalker

Kobe Bryant's 19-year-old daughter is scared, and so is the LAPD ... they say a stalker with a criminal history involving guns has been doing everything he can to find her.

Natalia Bryant beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp, whom she accuses of stalking her.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Natalia says Kemp attempted to contact her 2 years ago -- when he was 30 and she was 17. She says he's under a delusion they have a romantic relationship. Natalia says she has never met or otherwise had contact with him.

She says he has done everything he can to find her ever since, and she is living in constant fear. He showed up at her sorority house at USC. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ he also allegedly showed up at one of her classes and was roaming the building (Photo above).

It gets much scarier. According to the docs, Kemp is in the process of buying at least one gun -- the docs say the sale is imminent. The docs go on to say he has threatened to buy both an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock.

The docs say Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving firearms.

Natalia claims the man once sent her a DM with an image of her late father Kobe and wrote, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… 'Kobe'", adding a red heart to the message. The docs say he had the hopes of having "a Kobe-like child together."

The LAPD is involved in the case and clearly wants a restraining order in place.

Natalia's asking the court to order the man to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her job, her school, her sorority house and her car.