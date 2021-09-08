Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Natalia, Covers Teen Vogue, 'So Beyond Grateful!'

Natalia Bryant's modeling career has officially begun -- in a big way -- 'cause Kobe's daughter got the cover of Teen Vogue!!

The 18-year-old shared the cover of the TV September issue Wednesday on Insta ... along with a video showin' what went down at the cover shoot!

She also spoke with the magazine about being KB's daughter ... and how her family has handled life since the tragic death of her dad and sister, Gianna.

"September cover! So beyond grateful!" Natalia said, "Thank you SO much Teen Vogue!"

It's Natalia's first major cover ... and she is STUNNING!

Her mom, Vanessa, was very proud ... commenting on Natalia's post, "I love you!!!! You are so beautiful. Congratulations Mamacita!!!!!!"

But, the love isn't just coming from inside the fam ... everyone from Ciara to NBA star Pau Gasol (who they call Uncle Pau) is saying, "You’re amazing, Natalia Bryant!! So proud of you, always! #Family"

Remember, Natalia signed with the major modelling and talent agency, IMG back in February .. saying, "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."

So, Teen Vogue ... safe to say a dope start to her modelling career!

Natalia also started just her freshman year at USC.