Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property.

Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.

The Victorian-style home is 2,336 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and sweeping views of the Oregon coast.

The house was built way back in 1896 in Astoria and it skyrocketed to fame after being featured in the 1985 Steven Spielberg coming-of-age film. Now, it's a mecca of sorts for movie buffs, with tons of daily visitors flocking to the property.

Sandi lived there for the past 21 years ... but we're told she's ready for the next phase of her life and decided to sell.