Action Bronson Ready For Wrestling Career, 'Storylines Galore'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Action Bronson's time in the squared circle wasn't just a one-time thing -- the rap star tells TMZ Sports he's ready for his next wrestling opportunity ... saying there's "storylines galore" just waiting for him!!!

The "Subzero" MC recently made his debut with All-Elite Wrestling this year at Grand Slam ... teaming up with Hook to beat Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in an awesome match.

Bronson was legit impressive in the showdown -- throwing dudes over his shoulder and slamming them to the canvas in the entertaining appearance.

But, AB tells us the September event was just the beginning -- 'cause he's waiting by the phone for his next shot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm ready to go," Bronson said at LAX. "I'm always ready."

When we asked if this is a new career to add to his resume, Bronson says it's something he'd love to do ... but the clock is ticking.

"I'm an old man, bro. I'm an old man. But, I still got some good athleticism in me. Seven more years of athleticism if I play my cards right. I'm telling you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bronson says he doesn't have one specific opponent in mind ... adding, "I see storylines galore. I feel like there's a storyline for the next 10 years with me."

BTW -- Action Bronson has been losing a ton of weight recently through boxing and weightlifting ... and he tells us the mindset he has when it comes to getting right.