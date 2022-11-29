Competitive Eater 'Pat From Moonachie' Dead At 59, Fans Mourn Death

Competitive eater and radio personality Patrick Philbin -- famously known as "Pat From Moonachie" -- has passed away. He was 59.

Former host Anthony Cumia of "The Opie & Anthony Show" broke the news of his death Monday night ... saying Philbin, who frequently appeared on the show, was an all-around good guy.

"Pat was a character," Cumia said via Twitter, "Entertaining as all hell. He was also a genuinely nice person. He was such a big part of the O&A show over the years. RIP Pat."

The cause of death hasn't been disclosed but Philbin recently told his followers he was undergoing hydrotherapy ... as one of his legs was amputated.

"I'm in hydrotherapy to keep my one remaining leg," Philbin said on Nov. 17.

There was also a GoFundMe started for Philbin that claimed he was dealing with health issues ... and needed the money for his medical expenses. They raised over $20k.

I'm in hydrotherapy to keep my one remaining leg.. pic.twitter.com/gXrPK9qgmj — Pat from Moonachie (@PatrickPhilbin7) November 17, 2022 @PatrickPhilbin7

Besides being hilarious on the airwaves, Philbin was a Major League Eating competitor. In fact, Pat placed 2nd at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest in Atlantic City in 2009 ... the most famous eating competition in the world.

But, arguably, his best feat came during an eggnog drinking challenge ... when he took down 75 shots of the creamy beverage before throwing it all up on someone seconds later.

RIP Pat from Moonachie. The Baby Bird on Opie & Anthony will forever go down as was one of the greatest radio bits of all-time. Throwing up on a guy after SEVENTY-FIVE shots of egg nog was disgusting and the funniest shit ever @billburr @joerogan @JimNorton @OpieRadio @notsam pic.twitter.com/JOPhdpkz2m — Gary Suarez (@iSuarez32) November 29, 2022 @iSuarez32

After hearing the news, Pat's fans flooded social media, paying tribute to the New Jersey native ... one of them saying on Facebook, "You were a funny MFer."

"I am so happy we met and lived near each other. May God bless you always. Make those jokes in Heaven."

Pat's friend, New Jersey-born comedian Jim Norton also shared some thoughts following his friends passing.

"Pat from Moonachie was a legend and responsible for iconically funny moments on the show. Pat was funny in the purest sense of the word. He always went for the laugh, every time in every situation. RIP to one of the greats."