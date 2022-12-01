Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'

Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it.

Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together all the time, but immediately grow hesitant when they consider all the damage “Empire State of Mind” did on the charts, and in the culture.

Released in 2009, 'Empire' became an instant NYC anthem that transcended worldwide … going 3x platinum, soundtracking numerous campaigns as well as the Yankees’ World Series winning run that year.

Alicia released a sequel the next year, which was just her version of 'Empire' without Jay rapping.

Jay is no stranger to bowing out gracefully after knocking it outta the park. He and Eminem haven’t rapped together since their 2001 infectious “Blueprint” duet “Renegade” … and after a 2006 Grammy win, he never followed up with Linkin Park.