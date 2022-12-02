Shy Glizzy's 'White Girl' Song Platinum After 8 Years, Drops Music Video

Proud D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy is living proof hard work pays off in the rap game ... his 2014 jam "White Girl" was certified platinum by the RIAA this week, a feat he accomplished from his own hustle and grind!!!

An emotional Glizzy took to Instagram to celebrate pushing "White Girl" to one million units sold without a major label's distribution, radio support or bankroll. Lil Durk would appear on a later remix to give the song an additional push.

Glizzy also reveled in the fact he actually owns all the masters and publishing to the party starter ... meaning he collects all the cash the song earns!!!

Seeing that the song was never "officially" released, Glizzy gave fans another reason to revisit the track -- dropping the official music video!!!

Directed by Whipalo, the visual features Glizzy in a blizzard of Caucasian girls and coke ... basically everything the song's described over the years.