Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Guy Who Allegedly Claimed to Have Gun

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Guy Who Claimed to Talk with Her Telepathically

12/5/2022 2:18 PM PT
Kim Kardashian just got some much-needed protection against a scary individual who not only showed up at her home multiple times ... but also claimed to be armed.

Kim's legal team was in court Monday when she was awarded a restraining order against Andre Persaud ... the ruling means Persaud is prohibited from contacting Kim and must stay at least 100 yards away from her. It'll last for the next 5 years.

According to legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Persaud showed up at her home at least 3 times back in August, she says she's never met the guy, and was worried he might escalate things to physical violence ... especially given the fact Persaud allegedly claimed to be armed.

If showing up at her home wasn't scary enough -- Persaud also allegedly posted about Kim on social media, and in one particular instance Kim says he, "claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically."

As part of the order, Persaud is also prohibited from owning or possessing a gun and must surrender any firearms he already has to law enforcement.

