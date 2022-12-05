LL Cool J Salutes Nas & 21 Savage's Collaboration and Unity

Play video content TMZ.com

LL Cool J is all for Nas and 21 Savage settling their differences in the studio ... even in the competitive arena known as hip hop!!!

We linked with Mr. Rock the Bells outside the Kennedy Center Honors this weekend, and he had nothing but praise for "One Mic, One Gun" ... the end result of the fever started by 21 when he referred to Nas as "irrelevant" in terms of the current rap scene.

LL tells TMZ Hip Hop all generations of rappers should rock together for the sake of the culture ... but he's still fine with lyrical clashes on wax.

LL has had a full cow's share of beefs in the rap game -- infamously dissing Kool Moe Dee, Ice-T and MC Hammer on his 1990 song "To da Break of Dawn," and also partaking in one of the most memorable battles in history when he squared off against Canibus later that decade.