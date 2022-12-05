WWE Hall Of Famer Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the maternal uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE wrestler Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack over the weekend and is now in the ICU.

According to a GoFund Me campaign created by Barry's niece, Mika Rotunda, the 62-year-old went into cardiac arrest while traveling through an airport in Atlanta.

Mika says her uncle underwent an emergency procedure to save his life ... adding the wrestling legend's future is uncertain.

Windham, son of Robert Deroy Windham, better known by his ring name Blackjack Mulligan, was a household name in National Wrestling Alliance and WCW.

One of the most memorable moments of Barry's career was when the 4-time NWA/WCW tag team champion turned heel on Lex Luger and joined the Four Horsemen.

The Four Horsemen was a wrestling group originally in NWA and later WCW ... that consisted of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

Windham was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2012 alongside Flair, J.J. Dillon, Arn Anderson, and Blanchard.