LeBron James, Magic Johnson Mourn Death Of Lakers Superfan Norm Pattiz

LeBron James and Magic Johnson said Monday they're heartbroken to learn Norm Pattiz -- one of the Lakers' most famous superfans -- has died ... with the duo both penning tribute notes to the late broadcasting entrepreneur.

Johnson took to Twitter to share his homage ... calling Pattiz his "long time friend."

"I'll always remember Norm cheering on the Lakers from his floor seats & clapping on every possession & play with his program!" he said. "Sending my prayers to his wife Mary and entire family."

James, meanwhile, shared his heartfelt message on his IG page -- writing, "Rest in paradise Norm!!!"

Pattiz -- the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne who was ultimately inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame -- reportedly passed away on Sunday. A cause of death was not revealed. He was 79 years old.

Pattiz gained notoriety at Lakers games for his courtside seats -- which he owned for over three decades.

The Lakers themselves paid tribute to him following the news of his death, sharing a pic of him in a custom Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal suit jacket at Staples Center.

Norm Pattiz and his rolled-up game program were fixtures at Lakers home games for decades.



We will always treasure his spirit for the game and love for the team. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/oAej27pmaJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 6, 2022 @Lakers

"We will always treasure his spirit for the game and love for the team," the team said. "He will be missed."