Tory Lanez Gets Third Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez is facing yet another hurdle in his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case -- prosecutors are hitting him with a third charge just as his trial is about to begin.

Court records show the new charge against Tory is felony negligent discharge of a firearm ... which comes on top of his previous 2 charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

As we reported, Tory plead not guilty, way back in 2020, to the first 2 charges ... denying Megan's claim he was the one who shot her in the foot while they were in a vehicle together.

She put him on blast the following month, saying on social media "Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and s***, stop lying!"

In the 2 years since ... both have traded jabs in songs, on social ... and through other artists. Tory was still smiling, though, in October when he was fitted for an ankle monitor and put on house arrest until the trial starts.