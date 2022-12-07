Floyd Mayweather Drops $330K On 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Play video content

Floyd Mayweather's spending spree didn't stop at Art Basel in Miami ... we're told the boxing legend just dropped $330K on an insane 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S!

TMZ Sports has learned Floyd hit up his longtime car guy Obi Okeke -- aka "Doctor Bugatti" -- telling him he needed a car to get around while in town ... and the Dr. delivered!

Okeke tells us Floyd wired him the money while the two were on the phone ... and even said he was interested in another sports car.

Floyd's new 640 horsepower Porsche, sometimes referred to as the "Ferrari Killer," does 0-60 MPH in 2.6 seconds. The whip has a top speed of 205 MPH!

The Porsche is just the latest addition to Mayweather's epic car collection ... which includes everything from Rolls Royces to a Koenigsegg.

Floyd is no stranger to big purchases ... TBE spent $3.1 million in about 60 minutes on expensive pieces of art at the SCOPE Art Show in Miami.

The next day, Mayweather went back and dropped an additional $1.7 million at the famed art festival ... leaving with 4 Andy Warhol pieces and a large sculpture of burned money.