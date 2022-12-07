Patrick Beverley Told His Kids Santa's Not Real, Those Presents Are From Me!

Play video content The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone / Barstool Sports

Santa Claus won't be visiting Patrick Beverley's home this year ... and it's not 'cause his kids have been naughty -- it's because the Lakers guard straight-up told them Kris Kringle isn't real!!!

The 34-year-old explained the wild decision to squash his kids' Christmas dreams on Barstool Sports' "Pat Bev Podcast" this week ... saying it's not about lacking holiday spirit, but more about getting credit for putting presents under the tree.

Beverley says he LOVES giving out gifts to his family members ... but every year, he makes it clear there ain't a jolly, fat man coming down the chimney.

"Them presents y'all getting ain't from Santa, that s***'s from me," Pat said.

The hooper says he even told the kids he's the one devouring the cookies laid out on Christmas Eve ... and gives his dietary preferences by asking for a soda instead of milk.

"That's me eating that s***, I just wanted to let you guys know," Beverley added.

Of course, the heartbreaking news didn't go over well for his son ... with Pat saying, "It looked like I killed him, or something ... He was destroyed."