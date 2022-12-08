Sizzla Burns Plaques from DJ Khaled, Pissed His Name Was Too Small

Play video content

Jamaican dancehall legend Sizzla is burning a bridge -- almost literally, because he didn't get a big enough credit for his work on some DJ Khaled albums.

The reggae vet lived up to his name Thursday, as he angrily set fire to the commemorative plaques Khaled and Epic Records sent to him. The burning issue for Sizzla?

The font used to print his name on said plaques was way too small!!! 😂

It's a pretty wild setup ... Sizzla and several of his friends cursed Khaled as the devil, and also called the small print disrespectful towards Jamaica as a whole.

Khaled's sons Asahd and Aalam's photos were spared from the inferno -- Sizzla says babies are "innocent" and he still refers to the boys as his godchildren.

Not sure that will still be the case after this stunt.

Fans in Sizzla's Instagram comment section maintained his reaction was overblown -- he's been a valued Khaled collaborator for years.

Sizzla actually appears on the very first track of both Khaled's "Grateful" and "Father Of Asahd" albums ... and is featured on this year's blockbuster "GOD DID" as well.