Jay-Z Squashes Meek Mill Beef Rumors on DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Album

Meek Mill said there was no bad blood with Jay-Z when he left Roc Nation management … and now, Jigga is backing that sentiment in a new track.

Jay is one of many major guests on DJ Khaled's "GOD DID" album, and doesn't mince words when talking Meek on a track also titled "GOD DID."

"Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n**** from a whole bid, Hov did," Jay raps .... referencing the 2018 "Free Meek" campaign he helped orchestrate where he spent millions of dollars and even wrote an op-ed in the New York Times.

The song also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and new singer Fridayy, but Jay clearly got the bigger piece of the pie ... rapping for nearly 4 minutes straight.

Meek was signed to Jay's RN imprint in 2012 -- up until just a month ago when he departed and eventually signed with WME -- sparking drama rumors.

All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga https://t.co/y36jgmBQJz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022 @MeekMill