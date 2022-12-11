Al Sharpton Defends Deion Sanders ... He Had 'The Right' To Leave JSU!!!

He Had 'The Right' To Leave JSU!!!

All the Deion Sanders haters need to get off the coach's head ... so says Al Sharpton, who tells TMZ Sports Prime had every right to leave Jackson State for Colorado earlier this month.

"I think that a lot of us had such pride in him being at an HBCU that we forget that people make personal decisions," the civil rights activist told us this week in New York City ... "And they have the right to do that."

Of course, there have been a lot of mixed reactions to Sanders' move to Boulder ... with many blasting him for leaving the HBCU that he helped turn around for a Pac-12 program he has little ties to.

But, Sharpton tells us the critics need to cool it ... saying he believes Deion did everything he said he was going to do at JSU before ultimately taking a bigger gig.

"He's moved on and I think that our job is to make sure that Jackson State and others continue at the same level," Sharpton said.

Sharpton ain't the only one that has had Sanders' back since the move ... Bomani Jones also supported him this week -- saying on "TMZ Live" he understood the choice.

