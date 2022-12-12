Brittney Griner Dunks In First Workout Since Release, WNBA Future Uncertain

Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. -- and back dominating on a basketball court -- dunking in her first workout since her release from Russia ... though her WNBA future still remains uncertain.

Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told ESPN that the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury superstar grabbed a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers and hit a court in San Antonio on Sunday for her first hoops sesh in nearly 10 months.

The workout was said to be "light" -- though it clearly went well ... considering she was still able to rattle the rim.

Colas, though, said Griner has yet to reveal her intentions about her basketball career going forward -- just days after she was officially traded for Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with Russia.

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," Colas said. "She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure. She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

Colas said Griner, who has yet to make a public comment since touching down in the U.S., is expected to release a statement this week.

As for how her return has gone, Colas said the hooper has been spending time with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and other family members -- while enjoying barbeque diners ... and some of her other favorite snacks like Cheetos and Reese's.

Colas also revealed Brittney got her recent haircut cleaned up by the San Antonio Spurs' team barber on Sunday morning.

Cherelle, meanwhile, posted a lengthy thank-you note Saturday to all the people who assisted or played a role in returning Brittney home.

"As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits -- I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!" Cherelle said.