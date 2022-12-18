Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

12/18/2022 12:30 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 11
All Mixed Up!
Getty/TMZ Composite

Behind this scrambled Christmas tree is a lady about town who takes Xmas lights to a whole other level, and she is committed to outshining her neighbors. Yes, her Christmas character is one for the books, but her gig on HBO's "White Lotus" also got rave reviews.

This celeb is one of Saturday Night Live's all-time superstars, and even though she wasn't always the most popular girl at her private school, she learned how to own the stage and shined bright doing the robot dance with Will Ferrell.

Can you unwrap this unknown figure before Christmas is gone?

