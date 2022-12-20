Why Don't We Singer Daniel Seavey's Obsessed Fan Breaks in, Tries to Kiss Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Daniel Seavey cannot seem to shake one obsessed fan who apparently insists on being in the dude's immediate presence -- she was just arrested for allegedly getting into his house, and trying to plant one on him.

The 'Why Don't We' bandmember's manager, Randy Phillips, tells TMZ ... DS was once again confronted by the same young lady, Elissa Amira, who has continually pestered him in 2022.

Remember, he's had multiple issues with her dating back to July, and it looks like she persists.

This time, we're told, Amira slipped into his L.A. home Sunday night through an open sliding back door (without permission, mind you) ... and made her way into Seavey's bedroom, where he was hanging out on his bed. Randy says Daniel looked up and saw Amira hovering above, scaring the bejesus outta him.

We're told Amira then tried to bend down and kiss Daniel, which forced him to physically remove her from his home -- part of which he got on video.

You can see Seavey walking her down his driveway and telling her to get lost.

Rather than scram, we're told Amira plopped down on his doorstep until the cops arrived and threw on the handcuffs. Randy says Amira kept yelling, "I love you, Daniel!" ... as she was thrown into the patrol car.

Amira allegedly broke into the singer's house before. Daniel even got a restraining order against her back in August after claiming she broke into his home and slept in his bed.

Unfortunately, it seems like that piece of paper isn't prompting her to stay away.

Although we're told she was booked for misdemeanor violation of the restraining order, Daniel's team tells us he isn't going to pursue new charges on this latest incident ... as long as her parents, who live on the East Coast, can get her out of Cali.