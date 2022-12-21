21 Savage Honored with '21 Savage Day' in State of Georgia

21 Savage will now be recognized for many years to come in the state he calls home ... getting his own day to celebrate his legacy and humanitarian efforts in the state of Georgia.

The rapper and his Leading By Example Foundation were on hand Wednesday for the 4th annual holiday Grant-A-Wish event, where 100 local parents and their children gathered to receive gifts and snacks just in time for the holidays.

Play video content Jamil “Aries” Purnell

During the event, 21 was honored in a very special way by State Representative Billy Mitchell -- with a proclamation ceremony to officially declare December 21st as "21 Savage Day."

The honor comes as a tribute to 21's efforts in the community and for the students he's helped through his "21 Savage Bank Account" campaign to create social awareness around financial literacy. He granted a total of 21 scholarships at $1k each to get it started.

The campaign aims to encourage youth to understand the basics of managing money, opening bank accounts and saving for college.