Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Moscow PD Rules Out Oregon Hyundai, Sees No Connection To Student Murders

Idaho Murders Cops See No Connection In Oregon Hyundai ... Ask People To Stop Contacting Owner

12/21/2022 7:47 AM PT
University of Idaho Murder Victims

Moscow Police have looked into the mystery behind a crashed Hyundai in Oregon, and say they don't believe there's any connection to the case of the murdered college students ... so now they're asking for people to stop hounding the car's owner.

Moscow PD tells TMZ ... the department has spoken to the female owner of the white car that was found in Eugene, OR over the weekend -- adding she's "not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations."

Hyundai Elantra

Cops say the vehicle is registered in Colorado and was involved in a collision, subsequently getting impounded. Moscow police are specifically asking the public to "stop contacting the owner."

Fox News Digital

As we reported, someone called Eugene police about a person sleeping inside the car ... and an official for the department told us they made contact with the individual but no further report was made.

Getty

Moscow investigators were made aware of the vehicle, as they've been on the hunt for a car with the same description that may have been near the crime scene.

SCREAMING ??
New York Post

Many believe the murder investigation's gone cold, but new police body cam footage shows cops stopping 3 people suspected of underage drinking near the crime scene around the time of the murders. In the video, you can hear what some believe to be a scream in the background ... others say it's just tires screeching.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later