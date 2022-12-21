Moscow PD Rules Out Oregon Hyundai, Sees No Connection To Student Murders

Moscow Police have looked into the mystery behind a crashed Hyundai in Oregon, and say they don't believe there's any connection to the case of the murdered college students ... so now they're asking for people to stop hounding the car's owner.

Moscow PD tells TMZ ... the department has spoken to the female owner of the white car that was found in Eugene, OR over the weekend -- adding she's "not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations."

Cops say the vehicle is registered in Colorado and was involved in a collision, subsequently getting impounded. Moscow police are specifically asking the public to "stop contacting the owner."

As we reported, someone called Eugene police about a person sleeping inside the car ... and an official for the department told us they made contact with the individual but no further report was made.

Moscow investigators were made aware of the vehicle, as they've been on the hunt for a car with the same description that may have been near the crime scene.

