Franco Harris' Last Interview, Hours Before Death, No Signs Of Trouble

Franco Harris sat down for what was likely his last interview on Tuesday -- just hours before his untimely death -- where the Steelers legend talked about how happy he was to make it to the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

"50 years. C'mon, that's a long time, but I'm still around to enjoy it, so that's good," 72-year-old Harris said with a big smile.

We're told the interview was done around 2:30 PM Eastern on December 20, 2022 ... for "Not Just Football With Cam Heyward," the Steelers star's Omaha Productions produced show.

Of course, Harris' death was announced on Wednesday ... and it shocked the country.

During the chat, Harris and Heyward reminisced about one of the greatest plays in sports history. Franco talked about what he was supposed to do during the play, what he remembers after catching the ball (nothing!), and what transpired after the incredible catch (including when he wound up alone in a restaurant with the entire Raiders team.)

Outwardly, absolutely nothing seemed off about Franco ... and like usual, he appeared to be in a great mood.

Franco was set to be honored this weekend across the NFL ... as the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception is on December 23. Harris' #32 was also set to be retired ... and he was expected to be at Acrisure Stadium.