Meg Thee Stallion's BF Pardi Breaks Silence on Tory Lanez Shooting Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardi, is publicly sharing his thoughts about Tory Lanez's shooting trial for the first time ... saying he "wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Pardi took to social media Thursday, as the jury began deliberating on a verdict ... saying, "To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you."

He continued, "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed," noting people can quickly go from "victim to defendant in the eyes of the public."

He ends the post, "To any one with a daughter sister mother niece or aunt .. I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

As we reported, closing arguments wrapped Thursday, sending the jury to begin deliberations ... the prosecution made one last effort to convince jurors that Tory shot Megan -- pointing to Tory's "bruised ego" as a reason he shot her.

