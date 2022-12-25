Ex-Broncos Star T.J. Ward Says Denver Shouldn't Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nathaniel Hackett deserves at least one more season in Denver ... so says former Broncos star T.J. Ward, who tells TMZ Sports his old team shouldn't can the coach after his first year in the Mile High City.

Hackett is believed by many to be on the hot seat -- following the disastrous first 14 games of his Denver tenure. The team is just 4-10 ... and he's made some calls that fans believe have cost the Broncos several wins.

But, Ward told us this week Denver honchos just have to give the guy more time.

"One year shouldn't define you as a coach with one particular team," Ward said. "That's just my opinion."

Ward did acknowledge Hackett has made some missteps ... but he told us Denver's just got to live through the growing pains -- at least for 12 more months.

"It is his first time being a head coach," Ward said. "He's still learning."

As for Hackett's QB, Russell Wilson, Ward preached patience there, too.

He said he doesn't believe the former Seahawks star -- who was traded to Denver in the offseason for a boatload of draft picks -- is washed ... but he did say it's painfully obvious the signal-caller needs a better running game in order to succeed with his new team.

Ward also said he thinks the quarterback would benefit from a quieter offseason -- one where distractions and pressures won't be as great as this past one.

The Broncos have just three games left to go in the 2022 season ... after that, will they gear up for another year of Hackett and Wilson like Ward wants?