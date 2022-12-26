Idaho College Murders Will Be Solved by Police, Victim's Father Says

Idaho detectives probing the savage murders of 4 college students have come under fire for failing to solve the case after six weeks, with some doubting their competence ... but at least one victim's family believes the cops have the wherewithal to bring the killer/killers to justice.

Ben Mogen -- father of slain University of Idaho student Maddie Mogen -- told The Spokesman-Review he has no doubt Moscow PD will solve the baffling quadruple homicide with biological and visual evidence.

"From the very beginning, I've known that people don't get away with these things these days. There's too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn't something that people get away with, that goes unsolved."

Play video content FOX News

Maddie and her fellow classmates -- Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- were fatally stabbed in an off-campus house on Nov. 13. The unknown assailant/assailants are still at large. Police have not disclosed a motive.

Despite the lack of answers, Ben Mogen threw his support behind the case investigators..."I have to just know that they know what they're doing, and if they don't, then they know someone that does," referring to the FBI and the Idaho State Police -- both of whom are assisting the Moscow Police in the investigation.

Mogen gave one investigator in particular props for regularly keeping him in the loop on developments in the case. But, he still admits he's waiting for answers to "so many questions."