Actor Daren Kagasoff's Ex-Girlfriend Drops Restraining Order

Actor Daren Kagasoff's ex-girlfriend has dismissed the temporary restraining order against him ... and he sees this as a huge win -- especially after she claimed he threatened to leak nude pictures of her, amongst other things.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Breanna Trupiano filed a request for dismissal in Los Angeles court last week ... although a reason for wanting to drop the TRO isn't given.

The "Devotion" star's obviously thrilled about the news ... because he tells TMZ, through his attorney, Tiffany Feder, "I was advised by my attorney to not make any statements and let the legal system run its course. However, I was accused of things that are totally untrue."

Daren tells us the restraining order disappeared as quickly as it surfaced -- and says he's going to go after whoever's responsible for the alleged false claims ... adding "No one should ever have to go through this."

He also says, "We inhabit a world in which everything can be traced back to the sender. And thanks to a dedicated legal team for being so vigorous in uncovering the truth."

Unclear what exactly he's referring to -- but as we reported, Breanna claimed Daren used burner numbers to send naked pictures of her to her parents ... and also allegedly threatened to upload them online.