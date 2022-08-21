Actor Daren Kagasoff's Ex-Girlfriend Gets TRO, Claims He Sent Nude Pics to Her Parents

The ex-girlfriend of Daren Kagasoff, star of "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," has obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor ... this after she claimed he threatened to leak nude pictures of her online and allegedly sent some to her parents.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Breanna Trupiano claims they split last July after Daren allegedly "threw a lit cigarette in my hair and told me he was going to kill me."

Breanna claims their issues didn't stop after the breakup ... she says he "stalked [her] work and apartment for 7 months" until she filed a police report.

She says he left her alone for a few months but claims he started to harass her again when she posted a pic of her new boyfriend on Instagram.

She claims the actor made fake IG accounts and threatened to post her nudes online ... she also says he used burner numbers to send pics to her parents.

Breanna says she's now afraid to go outside her home or post about her love life on social media ... worrying, "I'm scared of what he may do next."

The actor's required to stay 100 yards away from her and isn't allowed to make any contact.