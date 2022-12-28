Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Police Probing Bar Video of University of Idaho Students Hours Before Murders

Univ. Of Idaho Murders Idaho Police Looking Into New Lead ... 2 Victims Seen On Bar Video Before Slaughter

12/28/2022 6:17 AM PT
Idaho police have a new lead in the unsolved murders of 4 college students ... two of the victims were caught on surveillance video inside a bar just before the massacre.

The leaked footage -- which is actually a screen grab posted to Reddit -- apparently shows Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen with some guy in the Corner Club in Moscow, ID. Other young men are seen chatting and hanging out around them. Nothing seems out of the ordinary or nefarious. The time stamp on the image reads 1:32 AM on November 13, 2022.

A short time later, Goncalves and Mogen were driven by a private cab to their off-campus house, where they were fatally stabbed with their roommate, Xana Kernodle, and her visiting boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. All four victims attended University of Idaho.

Moscow PD tells TMZ...detectives have previously analyzed video from the Corner Bar, which is popular among the college crowd in town. But, police stopped short of saying they had reviewed and authenticated the latest footage.

As we reported...cops have not identified a suspect or suspects, nor have they disclosed a motive in the baffling case. Detectives believe the killer(s) used a combat knife and may have escaped in a white Hyundai, which is currently being sought.

