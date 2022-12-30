Bill Cosby Sued By Accuser Stacey Pinkerton Over Alleged 1986 Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby accuser Stacey Pinkerton is taking him to court ... suing over a sexual assault she claims happened during the comedian's time on "The Cosby Show" ... but Cosby's camp says it's a money grab.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Stacey claims Bill sexually assaulted her way back in 1986 when she was approximately 21 years old ... and she says he used his power, influence and authority as a 'Cosby Show' star to groom her.

Stacey claims she met Bill in 1986 and he invited her to New York, where the NBC hit sitcom was filmed, to be on the show. She says she was working as a flight attendant and model at the time and Bill promised to help her career.

In the docs, Stacey claims she agreed to hang out with Bill in New York under the pretense Cosby was interested in advancing her career as a model and actress ... but she claims he had ulterior motives.

Stacey claims Bill took her to the 'Cosby Show' studio in New York and they filmed an episode, though she didn't appear in the final edit. She says he put her up in a hotel and gave her money, which she claims was a manipulation tactic to gain her trust.

Under the guise of helping her career, Stacey claims Bill arranged for them to meet again in 1986, this time in Chicago, and she says he drugged her food at dinner and then took her to a private hotel room at the Drake Hotel where he sexually assaulted her and forced her to have intercourse.

Stacey claims she was incapable of consent because she was physically helpless ... and she says he used his power, influence and status to silence her after the assault.

In the suit, Stacey claims Bill's people called her in September 1986 and told her he wanted her in the audience for a comedy show, and she says she went there in order to confront him.

Stacey claims when the show was over Bill came over to her and forcefully kissed her and touched her butt without her consent. She says she started yelling and was booted from the venue.

She's suing Cosby for sexual battery ... and she's going after him for damages.