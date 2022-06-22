Bill Cosby Not Sweating $500K Verdict in Civil Suit, 'That's All? Booyah!'

Bill Cosby seemingly didn't care he was found liable in a civil suit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl ... cheering over the phone when he found out the whole thing was only going to cost him $500,000.

Cosby's rep Andrew Wyatt tells TMZ he called the 84-year-old directly after the judgment was read -- informing Cosby the jury didn't award any punitive damages -- which could've cost the disgraced comedian millions.

Wyatt says when he let Cosby know the jury only awarded his accuser, Judy Huth, $500k. Cosby responded, "What? That's all?" followed up with a "Booyah!"

We're told Bill was also able to get on the phone with the 2 jurors who had sided with him, thanking both women for being on the right side of equal rights and social justice.

We're told Cosby plans on filing an appeal ... so Huth's payday is, at the very least, likely to be delayed.

