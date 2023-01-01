'90 Day Fiancé' Star Biniyam Shibre Gunning To Be Pro MMA Fighter

Play video content TMZSports.com

90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre hopes Dana White is listening ... the TV star and amateur fighter tells TMZ Sports he wants to turn pro -- and the UFC is his dream!

"It's not about money. It's not about my dream. It's my goal. I love this sport. I wanna do it," Biniyam said when we asked if he wanted to fight professionally.

For the time being, 32-year-old Biniyam -- who with his partner Ariela Weinberg, starred on the reality show -- is an amateur fighter with a 4-0 record. None of Shibre's fights have gotten out of the 2nd round.

In fact, he ended his last fight with Jorge Masvidal-type quickness ... knocking out his opponent with a perfectly placed kick just 6 seconds into the scrap.

Shibre says the ultimate goal is Dana White's promotion, telling us ... "UFC is very interesting to me. I'm not a UFC fighter, but every time I wear a UFC T-shirt, because it'd be a dream come true."

Bini says people ask him if he's a UFC fighter ... to which he responds, "I'm not, but I'm trying. It's my dream."

We also talked to the 90 Day Fiancé star about exposing the sport to his home country of Ethiopia ... where Bini believes there's a bunch of undiscovered talent.

Of course, some of the best fighters in the world -- like Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman -- come from Africa.