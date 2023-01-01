'Supernatural' Star Jim Beaver's Wife Files Restraining Order Against His Daughter

"Supernatural" star Jim Beaver apparently wants to move back in with his estranged wife, but there's a problem ... she says he wants to bring his adult daughter with him and it's a recipe for disaster.

The TV actor's estranged wife, actress and singer Sarah Spiegel, says she's been living in the couple's Studio City home during the divorce ... but in new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Sarah claims Jim recently told her he's moving back and plans to bring his 21-year-old daughter Madeline in tow ... and now Sarah wants a court to step in and stop it.

The reason ... Sarah claims Madeline's had beef with her for years ... ever since Madeline returned home from college back in 2019 to find Sarah had cleaned out her room, triggering what she says was a temper tantrum.

Sarah says Madeline seemed "totally unhinged" ... screaming and pounding her fists against the wall ... and ever since, Sarah claims she's been afraid Madeline might physically harm her.

In the docs, Sarah says Jim even rented an apartment for his daughter during the pandemic, rather than have them all live under the same roof in 2020 when Madeline's college shifted away from in-person learning.

Sarah says she eventually tried to give Madeline another chance after college graduation, but says it was a mistake to think they could all live under one roof. Sarah claims when Madeline came home after finishing school at the end of 2021, she would start screaming at her out of nowhere, slamming doors, throwing tantrums and threatening suicide.

TMZ broke the story ... Jim filed for divorce August 25, listing August 14 as the date of separation. Sarah says Jim left the home August 11 and she's been living there alone ever since.

Sarah claims Jim recently told her he and Madeline would be moving back in ... so she beelined it to court this month and filed for a temporary restraining order against Jim's daughter, asking the judge to block Madeline from moving back in.

In the docs, Sarah says she's afraid of what Madeline might do if she moves back in ... and she wants the court to step in and protect her from what she thinks will be "unwarranted abusive behavior" by Madeline.