Alabama Star Bryce Young Declares For NFL Draft, Projected Top Pick

Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young is going pro -- the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner just declared for the NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old announced his departure from the program on Monday ... and is expected to be a top pick come April.

"Coming here was the best decision of my life," Young said. "I'm forever grateful for the University of Alabama."

Young had a stellar three seasons with Bama ... winning a national championship in 2020 and earning 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He was also awarded the AP College Football Player of the Year in 2021.

Some experts are predicting Young will go as high as first or second overall ... with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being another option for the Houston Texans, who will most likely secure the worst record and top pick of the draft.

Bama star edge rusher Will Anderson -- who's also expected to be a highly-coveted prospect in the 2023 class -- also announced his decision to forego the remainder of his college career.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also plans to enter the draft ... which might sound like Bama has a ton of holes to fill -- but if we know anything about the program, they always reload.