Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive Fundraiser Tops $3.4 Mil After Bills DB's Scary Collapse

Thousands have opened up their wallets in an effort to show love for Damar Hamlin following the Bills defensive back's scary collapse Monday night ... donating over $3 MILLION to the football player's toy drive fundraiser.

Hamlin initially started the charity effort back in 2020 -- in an attempt to gain funds so he could distribute toys to kids in need in Pennsylvania. His target goal was simply $2,500.

But, in the hours after Hamlin suffered a terrifying medical emergency during the first quarter of Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals, donations flooded in.

It hit $1 million roughly an hour after the 24-year-old had been rushed to the hospital, and by Tuesday morning, it was at $3,496,590.

Several NFL players appear to have given to the cause, as 49ers stars Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey's names were written on the donation list.

In his note on the Gofundme page, Hamlin encouraged those who couldn't contribute monetarily to still help the cause ... writing, "We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels."

As we reported, the Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after he tackled Tee Higgins to the ground. The team said, thankfully, "his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment."

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," Bills officials added.