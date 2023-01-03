NFL Says Bengals Vs. Bills Game Will Not Resume This Week

The NFL just announced the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not return to the field this week ... this after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

Roger Goodell made the announcement official just minutes ago ... saying he spoke with both teams and elected not to resume the matchup prior to Week 18 -- the final week of the NFL season.

The league says it has not decided what to do about the contest ... and Week 18 will continue as scheduled.

The league says it has been in regular contact with the medical team caring for Hamlin ... as well as the Bengals, Bills, and NFL Players Association.

As we previously reported, Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup ... and received emergency CPR for several minutes before being carted off the field and transferred to a local hospital.

The game was suspended ... and the league said Hamlin was in critical condition. The Bills later added he was stable, and his heartbeat was restored prior to leaving the field. He spent the night in the ICU, where he remains.