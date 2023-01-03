Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Swears Off PlayStation 5 for All of 2023

I'm Off the PS5 for All of 2023 ...

Rae Sremmurd rapper Slim Jxmmi wants to start 2023 on a brand new foot ... without his PlayStation 5 console, because it's way too much of a distraction!!!

Jxmmi dropped off his New Year's resolutions on his IG stories, revealing he wanted to ditch the PS5 in order to revamp his rapping skills.

The gaming console won't go to complete waste ... Jxmmi revealed he wanted to gift it to a single mother.

Jxmmi and his brother Swae Lee linked up with producer Sonny Digital for their latest single "Torpedo" ... and plenty of fiery "4's" to signify their fourth album together!!!

He just celebrated his 31st birthday on December 29 ... so there's probably a bit of newfound maturity coming into play.

The last time we spoke to him, Jxmmi admitted he wanted to get his life right and was dabbling in the world of boxing.

